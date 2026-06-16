Karim Sadjadpour: A Strategic Defeat for Trump

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” So wrote President Donald Trump on Truth Social on Sunday. After weeks of back-and-forth, the announcement seemed to herald the end to a bloody conflict that has lasted more than 100 days.
In the following hours, the public learned that the U.S. had reached a memorandum…
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