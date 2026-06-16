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Karim Sadjadpour: A Strategic Defeat for Trump
Rafaela Siewert
34M
As the U.S. races for an Iran deal, is it negotiating from strength or weakness?
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“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” So wrote President Donald Trump on Truth Social on Sunday. After weeks of back-and-forth, the announcement seemed to herald the end to a bloody conflict that has lasted more than 100 days.

In the following hours, the public learned that the U.S. had reached a memorandum…

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
War
Donald Trump
Iran
Diplomacy

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