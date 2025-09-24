It’s Wednesday, September 24. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large.

It’s usually a good rule to avoid books by politicians. Who wants to slog through carefully triangulated policy positions and focus group–tested anecdotes that demonstrate the author’s suitability for high office when you could be reading something better—or watching some paint dry?

But 107 Days, Kamala Harris’s account of her unsuccessful White House bid, is not like other politicians’ memoirs. Is it a good book? Not exactly. But it’s passive-aggressive, unrelentingly bitter, and deliciously dishy. It reveals far more about its author and some of the key protagonists in the Biden administration and today’s Democratic Party than anyone expected. And the result is—improbably, inadvertently—entertaining. Come for the Biden-Harris beef, stay for Doug Emhoff getting reamed out for not making enough of a fuss about his wife’s birthday.

Harris’s no-holds-barred approach has led some to conclude that she’s done with politics. “This reads like ‘good riddance to politics,’ ” one Democratic strategist told Politico this week. I’m not sure. Read my piece on Kamala Harris’s burn book to find out why.

—Oliver Wiseman

Trump and RFK’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Autism Press Conference Joe Nocera The link between a pregnant woman taking Tylenol and her child developing autism is tenuous at best—but more likely nonexistent. So why did the president—standing alongside the country’s top scientific officials—say otherwise? Joe Nocera breaks down Trump’s recent remarks on autism, or what one scientist dubbed “the most irresponsible public health press conference in history.” Read full story

Mike Pompeo: There Is No Palestinian State to Recognize Mike Pompeo Days before the United Nations’ General Assembly kicked off in New York City, the countries of France, Canada, and the UK moved to officially recognize a Palestinian state. But what exactly does that mean for Palestine, Israel, and the broader Middle East? Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explains why this stunt helps no one other than Hamas. Read full story

WATCH: Is Designing Babies Unethical—or a Moral Imperative? The Free Press Most parents would do anything to help their children thrive. Most parents would do anything for their children. But what if they could start earlier—at the molecular level? What if we could ensure that our babies will be healthier, smarter, and stronger before they even take their first breath? That was the topic of our latest Free Press debate, held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a few weeks ago and now available to watch on our site. Jamie Metzl and Allyson Berent face off against Carter Snead and Lydia Dugdale on the vital question: Is designing babies unethical, or a moral imperative? Read full story

An Anti-Cop Podcast Won Lots of Awards. Is Any of It True? Mike Pesca “Empire City” was one of the most hyped podcasts of 2024, raking in all kinds of awards and critical acclaim. Over the course of its run, the show used some of the NYPD’s darkest moments to tell a sweeping anti-cop story. But was any of it real? Mike Pesca exposes the agenda behind the hit show’s shaky facts. Read full story

President Trump speaks at the UN General Assembly. (Kay Nietfeld via Getty Images)

President Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning, pushing back against the recognition of a Palestinian state. He also criticized European leaders for their lack of immigration enforcement. “It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders,” Trump told the European leaders. “You have to end it now. See, I can tell you. I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”

Following his United Nations address, President Trump said that Ukraine could win back lost territory taken by Russia, signaling a shift in posture toward the conflict. “I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” he wrote on Truth Social. He also referred to Russia as a “paper tiger.”

The Secret Service thwarted a potential telecommunications attack on the UN General Assembly Tuesday. According to the agency, security officials discovered a network of 300 servers and 100,000 SIM cards that were poised to eliminate cell service, shut down EMS and police communications, and impose other digital threats on the global conference. “The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” said U.S. Secret Service director Sean Curran.

Officials in Denmark and Norway shut down their nations’ airports after detecting suspicious drone flights in their airspace. The response comes amid increasing reports of Russian encroachment on foreign airspace and growing fears of a widespread NATO conflict with Russia.

President Trump signed an executive order officially designating antifa as a “domestic terrorist” group on Monday. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said that “the entire federal government will work together to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle all illegal operations conducted by” the radical leftist organization. (For more on Trump’s crackdown on left-wing groups, read Gabe Kaminsky’s latest.)

The Department of Defense has delayed its cleanup of 140 military installations across the country. According to a post dated in March but that dropped unannounced in recent weeks, the Pentagon’s new timeline could slow its removal of “forever chemicals” by up to a decade.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, Egypt’s most prominent political prisoner, returned to his family Tuesday after 12 years in prison. Abd el-Fattah was jailed for his involvement in pro-democracy protests during the 2011 Arab Spring, but was finally freed after a presidential pardon Monday.

Energy-related CO2 emissions decreased in every state from 2005 to 2023, according to federal data. The data show that while solar and wind did contribute to the drop, much of the decrease is due to less burning of coal and an increase in natural gas.

Alphabet, the parent company of YouTube, confirmed they were pressured by the Biden administration to censor online speech, according to a letter sent Tuesday to the House Judiciary Committee. According to the letter, senior Biden administration members “conducted repeated and sustained outreach” concerning “content related to the Covid-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies.”

The Trump administration has banned Iranian officials in New York from shopping at discount stores like Costco, Sam’s Club, or BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We will not allow the Iranian regime to allow its clerical elites to have a shopping spree in the United States while they force their own people in Iran to endure poverty,” State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote on X.

