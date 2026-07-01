Kamala! How can we miss you if you won’t go away?

The failed 2024 Democratic presidential candidate is clearly serious about running again. Just today, Axios reports that she is making overtures to the faction in the party that has all the momentum right now, talking to New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, progressive groups, and pro-Palestinian activists.

The idea that Kamala Harris could once again be the Democrats’ nominee for president is not taken seriously by most observers. After all, Democrats could not possibly do something so, well, stupid, given her catastrophic campaign in 2024. Who would take another chance on her at this point?

Democratic voters, that’s who. By no means is the nomination hers (or anyone else’s) for the taking. But the conventional wisdom radically underestimates her chances—as do the betting markets, with Polymarket giving her just a 6 percent chance of being the Democratic nominee.

I beg to differ. Here’s why I think everyone is wrong in discounting her chances.