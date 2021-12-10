Dec 10, 2021 • 1HR 12M

Jussie Smollett and Hate Crime Hoaxes

 
0:00
-1:12:00
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Honestly with Bari Weiss to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Bari Weiss
The most interesting conversations in American life now happen in private. This show is bringing them out of the closet. Stories no one else is telling and conversations with the most fascinating people in the country, every week from former New York Times and Wall Street Journal journalist Bari Weiss.
Episode details
Comments

In 2019, Jussie Smollett’s hate crime allegations captured the nation. The actor and singer claimed that two men beat him, poured bleach over his head, and tied a noose around his neck—all while shouting homophobic and racial slurs.


Many pointed to his story as proof that our country, even in liberal cities like Chicago, is still plagued by the most evil forms of racism. But a few weeks later, we got news that his story was a complete lie. And today, a jury found him guilty of just that.


Why did he do it? On today’s episode, political scientist Wilfred Reilly, author of “Hate Crime Hoaxes,” explains why people like Jussie Smollett are willing to risk everything to gain the status of a victim.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices