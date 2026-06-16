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Donald Trump
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Evans W's avatar
Evans W
3m

I'll save you the insufferable story from River Page on the White House UFC event by posting his final paragraph.

'What I saw in D.C. on Sunday night, from the gambling, to the crypto, to the $12 slice of undercooked pizza I ate, to the open profiteering from the White House, was the ultimate triumph of Trumpian crony capitalism. At one time in American history, the White House was a venue for the uptight Protestant elites of yesteryear to disseminate ideas like thrift, honest dealing, and hard work to the masses (often hypocritically, but with conviction nevertheless). Now, the White House is a venue to preach the values of open self-dealing, online gambling, and high-risk speculative investments. The message to the country, and especially young men, who were the majority of those in attendance, is that America is a zero-sum game. Risk it all. Find the bigger sucker. Get rich quick. Do it any way you can. And never leave money on the table—not even if you’re the president.' Hey Mr. Page.....you should probably stick to writing stories about Pride month.

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Tom Servo's avatar
Tom Servo
3m

I agree with Antonio Sanchez. That cage match was pretty retarded. But if it makes leftists shit themselves in rage, I'm all in.

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