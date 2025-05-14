Haviv Rettig Gur is one of the most insightful Middle East analysts in the world. He has a gift for explaining the history behind the headlines, and for making a complicated, complex region not only accessible, but unforgettable.

We never miss his columns or his podcasts. That’s especially true of late, as Iran inches ever closer to a nuclear weapon, as Trump visits the region, and as Israel reenters Gaza.

Which is why we are thrilled that this Friday, he’s joining our own Maya Sulkin for a livestream to answer any and all of your questions about the Middle East. That includes the growing divide between Israeli and American Jews, the legacy of October 7, and the big questions of Jewish identity and survival.

No question is off-limits—and we want yours. If you’d like to ask Haviv a question, just leave it in the comments below this post. We’ll pick the best ones for the livestream. Don’t worry, you’ll also be able to ask more during the show.

Join Maya and Haviv at 1:00 p.m. ET this Friday at TheFP.com/livestream as we get into all of it. You can click here to mark it in your calendar.

This livestream is available to paying subscribers only. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, click below to become one. You won’t want to miss it.