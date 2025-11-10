Senator John Fetterman is known for many things—his unconventional wardrobe, his towering 6′8″ frame, and his blunt, unapologetic personality. More recently, he’s drawn attention for breaking with the Democratic Party on several major issues: backing Israel, calling for tighter control at the southern border, and showing a willingness to meet and even collaborate with President Donald Trump.

But before all that, Fetterman made headlines for a far more personal reason—the stroke he suffered in 2022 during his run for the Pennsylvania Senate seat. He went on to win the race, but not before facing intense public scrutiny over his health and ability to serve.

In his new memoir, Unfettered, Fetterman lifts the veil on the experience. Today, we bring you an exclusive excerpt from the book, in which Fetterman describes the stroke, the deep depression that followed, and the moment he realized, “In hindsight, I should have quit.” —The Editors

It was May 13, 2022, four days before the Democratic primary in the Pennsylvania Senate race. My wife, Gisele, and I were on our way to the first event of the day, at Millersville University, in Lancaster County.

Gisele looked over at me. The corner of my mouth was drooping ever so slightly. The drooping lasted only a second or two, but she had watched a public service announcement on strokes, and it had stayed with her.