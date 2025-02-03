Last November, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres declined to renew the contract of UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu, who did not label Israel’s war against Hamas a genocide, even while other UN officials have either done so or released reports which make this claim.

On November 26, an editorial in The Wall Street Journal cast Nderitu’s ousting as part of an unofficial UN campaign against the Jewish state and called her “refusal to endorse a lie in service of a political agenda” a “profile in courage.”

But it wasn’t until last week, after attending Monday’s 80th commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland, on the site where more than 1.1 million people, the vast majority of them Jews, were murdered in the Holocaust, that Nderitu decided to tell the story of her contentious UN tenure.