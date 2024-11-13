How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Accept Donald Trump

My Fellow Sufferers,

It’s been a week since the election, and I know it still hurts. It’s hard to shake Trump Derangement Syndrome, especially given some of the things Donald Trump said during his campaign (Haitian migrants are eating pets) and some of the things he promises to do once in office (use the Department of Justice to enact revenge on his political enemies). But I’m going to give you some advice. Give it up. Let it go. Yes, he remains The Most Awful Man Ever to Hold the Office of President. But the voters have spoken, and if you continue to wallow in your TDS, the only thing it’s going to lead to is high blood pressure.