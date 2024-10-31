FOR FREE PEOPLE

Watch the The Free Press Live!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Joe Biden’s Deplorable Moment
(via @SteveGuest/X)

Joe Biden’s Deplorable Moment

White House spin doctors rushed to the president’s defense after he called Donald Trump’s supporters ‘garbage.’

By Madeleine Kearns

October 31, 2024

This piece was first published in our news digest, “The Front Page.” To get our latest scoops, investigations, and columns in your inbox every morning, Monday through Thursday, become a Free Press subscriber today:

Subscribe now

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden called half the country “garbage.” Think I’m exaggerating? Watch for yourself (video via @SteveGuest/X):

While Kamala Harris was delivering her campaign’s closing pitch at Washington, D.C.’s Ellipse, promising voters to “always put country above party and above self,” Biden was cooking up an October surprise. On a call with Voto Latino, a self-described group of “Latinx voters,” the president was trying to hit back against right-wing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who joked at a Trump rally on Sunday that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage.” Biden’s retort upstaged Harris in the worst possible way: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” he said.

The White House press team did their best to take out the trash, issuing a transcript of his comments that added an apostrophe to the word supporters. The singular possessive supporter’s, you see, meant that Biden was referring only to Hinchcliffe’s garbage—not Trump’s! 

Right. Sure.

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments

Latest