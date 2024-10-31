Joe Biden’s Deplorable Moment

This piece was first published in our news digest, “The Front Page.” To get our latest scoops, investigations, and columns in your inbox every morning, Monday through Thursday, become a Free Press subscriber today:

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden called half the country “garbage.” Think I’m exaggerating? Watch for yourself (video via @SteveGuest/X):

While Kamala Harris was delivering her campaign’s closing pitch at Washington, D.C.’s Ellipse, promising voters to “always put country above party and above self,” Biden was cooking up an October surprise. On a call with Voto Latino, a self-described group of “Latinx voters,” the president was trying to hit back against right-wing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who joked at a Trump rally on Sunday that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage.” Biden’s retort upstaged Harris in the worst possible way: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” he said.

The White House press team did their best to take out the trash, issuing a transcript of his comments that added an apostrophe to the word supporters. The singular possessive supporter’s, you see, meant that Biden was referring only to Hinchcliffe’s garbage—not Trump’s!

Right. Sure.