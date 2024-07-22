The Meaning of Jill Biden’s Heart Emoji

This piece was first published in our news digest, The Front Page. To get our latest scoops, investigations, and columns in your inbox every morning, Monday through Thursday, become a Free Press subscriber today:

Abigail Adams once wrote to her son John Quincy Adams about George Washington stepping down from the presidency: “Words cannot do justice to this last Legacy. Where shall we look What Page of History can shew us a Character like Washingtons.” That, I guess, was 1796’s equivalent of a double pink heart emoji, the only statement we’ve gotten from Jill Biden since her husband announced he wouldn’t be seeking reelection.

While Harris is likely boxing up her Manolos and shaking Doug’s shoulders with excitement, Dr. Jill, I’m guessing, is nursing a white wine spritzer at her Delaware beach house, telling an aide, “Just retweet what he said with a heart, and bring me some Valium on the Dolley Madison china.” The woman—sorry, doctor-woman—has had a rough few weeks. First was the disastrous debate, after which, with literally nothing to celebrate from her husband’s performance, she roused the crowd with “You answered every question!” Then, she had to hit the campaign trail, with events in North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia. Her thanks was her husband seeming to confuse another blonde woman for her. She had to hustle across the room and physically maneuver him away.

So what does the double pink heart mean? It’s a sign of affection, but a lazy one. It means “See you later,” “Thanks!” “Love ya!” and in this case, “After all I’ve done, you’re telling me you couldn’t keep it together for two more months so that I could have my run of the place?”

Suzy Weiss is a reporter at The Free Press. Read her piece “What If Raising Awareness Doesn’t Help?” and follow her on X @SnoozyWeiss.