The Trump administration fired another bunker-busting bomb at Harvard on Thursday, prohibiting the school from enrolling international students. The move set off a panic among the more than 6,500 students already at Harvard who do not hold American citizenship.

This is only the latest move in the president’s war on the oldest and wealthiest university in the country. It comes after the government canceled billions of dollars in funding to the school, launched several investigations into the school—including an EEOC inquiry into racial discrimination and a DOJ investigation into whether Harvard’s admissions policies defrauded the government—and initiated the process of revoking its tax-exempt status. All of this followed Harvard’s filing suit against the administration for threatening the school’s funding if it didn’t comply with a number of extraordinary demands.

But the attempt to block international students is arguably the most surprising and aggressive move so far.

International students are a remarkably large share of enrollment in the Ivy League. At Harvard, it’s 27 percent. At Yale, 28 percent. At Columbia, by one measure, over 50 percent. Part of the reason is monetary: International students are much more likely to pay full freight at these schools, which at Harvard nowadays is close to $100,000 per student per year, including room and board. So cutting off international enrollment would not only blow out a quarter of Harvard’s student body but would hit the school where it hurts.

Harvard immediately sued for a restraining order, and a federal judge immediately granted it. But the judge’s order says nothing about the merits; it just says the court is preserving the status quo pending litigation.

So can Donald Trump legally cut off Harvard’s ability to enroll international students?