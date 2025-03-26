If there’s one thing you can count on in politics, it’s that both sides will let the other dictate their own messaging. It’s an inescapable condition. Watch a fight over any particular issue, observe the caricature that side A makes of side B’s position, and then watch side B dutifully adopt that as their actual position, as if by magic. It’s remarkable! I guess if the person you hate keeps saying that you’re X, you start to want to become X to stick it in their eye. We’re getting a really strong dose of that right now, as conservatives (being the stupid oafs they are) have started attacking any efforts against racism or bigotry as “DEI,” and liberals (being the feckless and lazy scolds they are) have decided to join them in doing so, to own Drumpf or whatever. Everything is stupid and I hate it here.
No, Jackie Robinson Was Not a DEI Hire
Corporate diversity policy is a twenty-first-century invention, not a continuation of the civil rights struggle. Stop pretending otherwise.
