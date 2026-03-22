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Edward N.
Edward N. is the pseudonym of a Transportation Security Administration officer at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. He asked The Free Press not to use his real name out of concern that he was not allowed to speak with the media.
Tags:
Homeland Security
Policy
Travel
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