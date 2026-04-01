With war raging in the Middle East, we want to bring you as many trusted voices on the news as we can. One such voice is the Israeli journalist Amit Segal. He writes a daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, which we’re pleased to publish in The Free Press.

The media has spent the past year playing a terrible game of Mad Libs. When faced with the headline “Donald Trump set to announce . . . ,” it tends to fill in the same kinds of answers: “he is sick of Bibi,” “ending the war early,” or the classic, “he is done with Israel.” Usually, Mad Libs answers are either accurate or funny; so far, the media has been neither.

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, Trump is set to deliver an “important update on Iran.” At 4 a.m. Israel time, most Israelis, including the leadership, will be away from their phones, either asleep or still celebrating the first night of Passover. When they eventually wake or finish the Passover meal and check their updates, I am certain they will not be blindsided by the announcement.