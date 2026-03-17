With war raging in the Middle East, we want to bring you as many trusted voices on the news as we can. One such voice is the Israeli journalist Amit Segal. Here’s Amit’s daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, which we’re pleased to publish in The Free Press.

Israel has beheaded the snake, again. In a strike that before February would’ve been unprecedented, the Israeli Air Force has reportedly eliminated senior regime figures: the head of the paramilitary Basij forces, his deputy, and most prominently, Ali Larijani—Iran’s most senior military official.

For nearly a year, Larijani has headed the Supreme National Security Council, Iran’s highest security body. Israel promoted him again last month, eliminating most of his superiors and leaving him as the highest-ranking security official still standing. Since that day, he had been viewed as one of, if not the most powerful man in the regime left alive.