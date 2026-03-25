It’s Wednesday, March 25. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Coleman Hughes debates Glenn Greenwald. Suzy Weiss reviews a Broadway play about Roald Dahl’s antisemitic crashout. Plus: Did a trader get very rich on inside information about the Iran war? All that and much more.
But first: All of Israel’s friends and enemies.
Here’s a strange thing about the present moment: Even as the United States and Israel are fighting shoulder to shoulder against the Islamic Republic, Israel is more unpopular than ever in the United States.
Above the skies of Iran, Israeli and American forces coordinate more closely than ever. Back in the United States, for the first time since Israel’s founding in 1948, more Americans view the Jewish state negatively rather than positively.
It’s a paradox that defines our politics and, in many ways, world events today. And it’s one we’re taking a close look at with a series of stories in our pages today.
Up first, Michael Oren. No one knows the stakes of defending Israel in the public sphere better than Michael—it’s something he’s been doing for half a century, including as Israel’s ambassador to Washington. But as fringe ideologies move into the center and the trick mirror of social media makes lies and conspiracies seem like fact, that work is harder than ever. And the pursuit of truth can feel futile.
Today, Michael explains how the Iran war “further deepened America’s delirium,” why the madness surrounding Israel has a uniquely American quality to it, and how he finds the will to fight the lies, “even if it’s often like firing ping-pong balls at a tank.”
Despite the hatred, Israel continues to defy its detractors with military and diplomatic success. It has established diplomatic relations with Somaliland, allowing a more muscular position against its adversaries along the Red Sea. For the first time ever, six European nations opposed or withheld support for UNWRA—the Hamas-infested United Nations aid agency that has operated in Gaza for two generations. Even some of Israel’s most hostile neighbors are softening their positions. The Lebanese government recently expressed interest in the first-ever face-to-face negotiations between the two countries, and an agreement to disarm Hezbollah may be on the table.
Today, Eli Lake unpacks how Israel is stacking up wins amid falling support, whether its successes can turn the tide of public opinion, and whether it can stand alone as a regional superpower in future conflicts.
Back in the U.S., a recent University of California, Berkeley settlement is another example of how the Gaza war and its aftermath have stoked hostility toward Jews everywhere. The case marks an important milestone, argues Adam Louis-Klein, with Berkeley admitting that excluding “Zionists” is a form of discrimination. Anti-Zionism, writes Adam, is a distinct form of Jew-hatred. And unless universities see it for what it is, they’ll be unable to “withstand another crisis like the one that followed October 7.”
Finally, in the latest episode of Conversations with Coleman, Coleman Hughes debates one of the most hard-line critics of Israel in the public sphere: independent journalist Glenn Greenwald. They discuss U.S.-Israel relations, Tucker Carlson, the line between criticism of Israel and antisemitism, and why Trump chose to strike Iran.
As Coleman writes of the conversation, “If claims this serious are going to be made—and repeated—they deserve close scrutiny, and to be tested in a debate that’s equally serious, direct, and grounded in evidence. That’s what I aimed to do here.”
—The Editors
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Senate Republicans sent Democrats a new proposal yesterday to fund 94 percent of the DHS budget and restore pay for TSA workers. “It seems like things are getting back on track,” Senator Chuck Schumer said after receiving the proposal, which left out more controversial budget items—including $5.5 billion for ICE deportation efforts.
The Supreme Court appeared poised to rule in favor of the Trump administration on a major deportation case yesterday that could significantly tighten border controls. At the heart of the case is the constitutionality of “metering,” a border policy that allows officials to indefinitely stall the processing of asylum claims made at overwhelmed points of entry to the U.S.
The Israeli military plans to push its forces further north to occupy all land south of the Litani River—potentially placing about 10 percent of Lebanon under Israeli control. Lebanon has reported over 1,000 deaths and more than a million people displaced since the war began, while two Israeli soldiers have been killed in Lebanon in the same time frame.
A New Mexico jury found Meta guilty of misleading users about the safety of its platforms and enabling child sexual exploitation, a ruling that entails a $375 million fine that the social media company plans to appeal. State attorney general Raúl Torrez accused the company of giving predators unrestricted access to minors and enabling real-world abuse and trafficking.
The Taliban released unlawfully detained American academic Dennis Coyle yesterday after holding him captive in solitary confinement for over a year. Coyle, a researcher studying languages in Afghanistan, was freed “based on humanitarian sympathy and goodwill, and believes that such steps can further strengthen the atmosphere of trust between countries,” the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.
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Whatever forces - Iran, Qatar, ultra-right, etc, are behind the social media ant-israel campaign have executed it brilliantly. Lies, fabrications, misrepresentations, none of it matter in the tik tok age. For all it's scientific, Intelligence and military prowness Israel really dropped the ball on this. The anti-israel infiltration of higher education is probably the worst. Then comes the Hollywood lemmings class and then the WOKE MSM followed by despicables that flourished in the environment fostered by the former. Truth though, it's a bunch of BS; taken in by voluntary fools
Did people seriously only realize that Roald Dahl was a vicious antisemite recently? Talk about living like an onion with your head in the ground. I am not saying don't go see the play. Personally, I think there are better things to spend your money on, even though John LIthgow is terrific in everything he does, but truly you need to watch hours of antisemitism? Just turn on any news media and its right there with the "journalists" congratulating themselves with how woke they are. (You can also get a nice dose of antiAmericanism as well if that is your thing)
Yes Israel is winning where it really counts. And no Jews don't really need the imprimatur of Moonbeam the barista in Des Moines in order to survive. The issue isnt with Israeli Jews. The truth is Israel has never been popular on the left since the Soviets started their antisemitic antizionism bullshit. That it has taken over the democratic party well that is on the US and on democrats for letting it happen, and quite frankly on the legacy Jewish organizations for ignoring it and only concentrating only on the right as a threat. Israel will keep on inventing things the world needs. And they will be needed. That Moonbeam and her friends wont let you into their Jew hating progressive club, think yourself lucky, stop whining get off your tuchas and either create a new club or do something about Moonbeam and her ignoramus friends.
Trump declaring that the war has been won while sending additional troops to the gulf has to be the most Trump thing ever -neither side of his brain knows what the other is doing. Negotiating you say? But with whom?
By the way, I filled up a tank of gas yesterday and the cost per gallon went up a dollar. There is no way that the gas I used yesterday was part of the higher priced oil bought on the market in the last few weeks. So lets now talk price gauging by oil companies. Anyone in DC a taker on this subject? By the way, I thought the US was self sufficient in oil. Why are we letting oil companies send oil to other parts of the world instead of keeping it here and our prices lower? I thought we are in a state of war, and shouldn't this be part of the war effort?