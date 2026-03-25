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eric s's avatar
eric s
4m

Whatever forces - Iran, Qatar, ultra-right, etc, are behind the social media ant-israel campaign have executed it brilliantly. Lies, fabrications, misrepresentations, none of it matter in the tik tok age. For all it's scientific, Intelligence and military prowness Israel really dropped the ball on this. The anti-israel infiltration of higher education is probably the worst. Then comes the Hollywood lemmings class and then the WOKE MSM followed by despicables that flourished in the environment fostered by the former. Truth though, it's a bunch of BS; taken in by voluntary fools

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
10m

Did people seriously only realize that Roald Dahl was a vicious antisemite recently? Talk about living like an onion with your head in the ground. I am not saying don't go see the play. Personally, I think there are better things to spend your money on, even though John LIthgow is terrific in everything he does, but truly you need to watch hours of antisemitism? Just turn on any news media and its right there with the "journalists" congratulating themselves with how woke they are. (You can also get a nice dose of antiAmericanism as well if that is your thing)

Yes Israel is winning where it really counts. And no Jews don't really need the imprimatur of Moonbeam the barista in Des Moines in order to survive. The issue isnt with Israeli Jews. The truth is Israel has never been popular on the left since the Soviets started their antisemitic antizionism bullshit. That it has taken over the democratic party well that is on the US and on democrats for letting it happen, and quite frankly on the legacy Jewish organizations for ignoring it and only concentrating only on the right as a threat. Israel will keep on inventing things the world needs. And they will be needed. That Moonbeam and her friends wont let you into their Jew hating progressive club, think yourself lucky, stop whining get off your tuchas and either create a new club or do something about Moonbeam and her ignoramus friends.

Trump declaring that the war has been won while sending additional troops to the gulf has to be the most Trump thing ever -neither side of his brain knows what the other is doing. Negotiating you say? But with whom?

By the way, I filled up a tank of gas yesterday and the cost per gallon went up a dollar. There is no way that the gas I used yesterday was part of the higher priced oil bought on the market in the last few weeks. So lets now talk price gauging by oil companies. Anyone in DC a taker on this subject? By the way, I thought the US was self sufficient in oil. Why are we letting oil companies send oil to other parts of the world instead of keeping it here and our prices lower? I thought we are in a state of war, and shouldn't this be part of the war effort?

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