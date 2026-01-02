The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Free Press
Is Vickie Paladino the Leader of the Anti-Mamdani Resistance?
Will Rahn
14M
The outspoken New York Republican gets called a lot of names. But as the GOP minority whip on the city council, she’s become one of Mayor Mamdani’s most prominent opponents.

WHITESTONE, New York — Vickie Paladino chased the mayor away.

The year was 2017, and Paladino, a 63-year-old with no political experience, saw then-mayor Bill de Blasio touring her neighborhood here in Northeastern Queens. De Blasio had just returned from protesting President Donald Trump at that year’s G20 summit in Germany. He had decided to make the t…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Will Rahn
Will Rahn is a senior editor and writer for The Free Press. Previously, he was the politics editor for Yahoo! News and the Washington bureau chief for The Daily Beast.
Tags:
Zohran Mamdani
Republicans
New York

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice