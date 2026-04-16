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Breaking History
Is This War Justified? Eli Lake Debates Iran with Robert Wright
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Is This War Justified? Eli Lake Debates Iran with Robert Wright
Eli Lake
1HR 53M
Eli Lake joins Robert Wright on NonZero for a wide-ranging, and at times contentious, conversation on Iran, Israel, and the logic of the current war.

I recently joined my friend Robert Wright on his podcast NonZero, where he has conversations with people whose thinking he’s curious about. That spirit definitely came through in our discussion. We approached the topic of the Iran war from sharply different perspectives: Wright argues that the American-Israeli campaign is both a serious strategic mistak…

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Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
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