Is This War Justified? Eli Lake Debates Iran with Robert Wright

I recently joined my friend Robert Wright on his podcast NonZero, where he has conversations with people whose thinking he’s curious about. That spirit definitely came through in our discussion. We approached the topic of the Iran war from sharply different perspectives: Wright argues that the American-Israeli campaign is both a serious strategic mistak…
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