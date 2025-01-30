If you’ve been on X this week, you’ve probably caught yourself reading a lot about the image on the front of the latest issue of New York magazine.

Not since Paper had Kim Kardashian pop champagne onto a coupe perched on her own tush has a cover set off more discussion than this one. The picture features dressed-up Gen Z Trumpers toasting and taking Washington, and it came with the headline “The Cruel Kids’ Table.” It was an image that launched a thousand posts including ruminations that we might be in the midst of the next roaring ’20s (or possibly a lamer version); about how the mainstream media would have you believe it was a whites-only party; and about whether or not the New Right should play ball with reporters who hate their guts.

If you haven’t seen it, we don’t know where you’ve been! But here it is: