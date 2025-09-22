The scale of Sunday’s Charlie Kirk tribute was immense. The New York Post put attendance at 200,000. The 73,000 seats inside the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium were filled. Another 20,000 packed into overspill venues nearby. Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, says more than 100 million watched online. President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and cabinet members addressed the crowd. The prayers, testimonies, vows, memories, and altar call will echo for years.

Erika Kirk made the event extraordinary. Ten days after an assassin murdered her husband in broad daylight, this 36-year-old mother of two gave one of the most stirring speeches in recent American history. Tearful yet resolute, caring yet firm, she ended with an unforgettable act of charity and grace.

Turning Point named her CEO last week. She’s vowed to continue Charlie’s work of spiritual renewal. In her speech she described the Kirks’ mission as follows: rescue “the lost boys of the West: the young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live. The men wasting their lives on distractions, and the men consumed with resentment, anger, and hate.” The men like Charlie’s assassin.