It’s a quarter past one in the afternoon in Dallas when I meet bearded billionaire Ben Lamm, the 43-year-old denim-jacketed CEO of Colossal Biosciences, who claims to have reintroduced dire wolves into the world after more than 10,000 years of extinction. The three animals, it turns out, are currently living, Truman Show–like, in a 2,000-acre enclosure in an undisclosed location, under round-the-clock surveillance. The six-month-old males are named Romulus and Remus after the mythical human brothers who were nursed by a “she-wolf” and founded the city of Rome; their two-month-old sister is called Khaleesi, after the vengeful queen from Game of Thrones.

Despite this monumental achievement, Lamm admitted he is feeling a bit less than overjoyed.