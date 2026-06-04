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Randy's avatar
Randy
just now

What Bud said below.

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Bud's avatar
Bud
21m

I take offense with the idea that Candace Owens is an influencer of"the right". She is a patently insane carnival barker who influences only other insane people. Without the fascination of the press she would garner no more attention than the average crazy person talking to themselves on a park bench.

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