Last week, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced it had bought more than 17.8 million shares of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, at a total price of $4.3 billion.

How can that be? Isn’t AI supposed to be the world’s biggest bubble? Wouldn’t that mean that Google, which is increasingly becoming an AI-focused company, would be a poor investment? After all, Google will soon release their much-heralded Gemini 3.0 model. And the prices of Google shares are already nearing all-time highs.