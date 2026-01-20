Iran’s Starlink Smugglers

For the past 23 days, thousands of Iranian protesters have flooded the streets in the largest anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic’s history. In response, the fundamentalist regime has unleashed a violent crackdown, reportedly killing more than 16,000 protesters.
The exact number of people killed and injured remains unknown, because Iran has …
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment