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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
8m

One of platners main policy issues is to drastically cut military spending same for his two biggest supporters : ocasio and Sanders. Music to the ears of china Russia Iran

The Platner Ocasio Sanders ( POS) coalition that wanna be Obama2.0 Khanna( and all other 28 contenders) has hopped aboard ( or will hop aboard) with both feet. Only Fetterman may say no thanks .

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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
11m

On the Taiwan arms sale that was reported as delay by Trump

It is worse than a delay.. at the arms deal was already signed.

Trump is breaking an agreement with Taiwan and calling it a negotiation tactic

@apeximperialist on X

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