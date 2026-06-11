It’s Thursday, June 11. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Why New York needs Gustavo Dudamel. What actually changed after Ron DeSantis took control at Florida’s New College? Plus: Charles Fain Lehman on the immigrant who penned “God Bless America,” and Walter Isaacson on the most important sentence ever written. All that and much more.
But first: Is the Trump administration going to deport this Iran war critic?
While President Donald Trump is grasping for a way out of his war in Iran, his state department is weighing whether to deport one of the conflict’s loudest opponents.
Perhaps no one in America has been a more vocal, and widely quoted, critic of the conflict than Trita Parsi, co-founder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Whether he’s writing in left-wing magazine The Nation or commiserating with MAGA leader Steve Bannon, Parsi has carried a harshly critical message to Americans.
But now Parsi’s battle with the Trump administration has moved from print and the airwaves into the legal sphere. As I report in my latest story for The Free Press, Marco Rubio’s State Department has quietly been investigating whether to deport Parsi—an Iran-born, Sweden-raised, permanent U.S. resident green-card holder.
Administration officials and the president’s allies allege Parsi is more than just a pundit sharing his views on Iran. So do anti-regime activists in the U.S., one of whom told me he thought the Islamic regime “effectively positioned” Parsi “to advance [a] strategic agenda.” (Parsi denies this charge.)
Parsi isn’t likely to go without a fight—and he’s proven incredibly adept at playing Washington politics. He once called himself an “informal” adviser to the Obama administration’s negotiating team with Iran, and he now makes common cause with a range of conservative and MAGA leaders who oppose the Iran war and are sharp critics of the U.S. alliance with Israel. Will they rally to his defense?
Read my story on Parsi, the administration’s investigation, and the decades-long fight over Iran policy and Tehran’s influence operations here in America.
—Jay Solomon
With America’s 250th birthday less than a month away, we’re remembering the Great Americans who make it worth celebrating. Today, Charles Fain Lehman reflects on Irving Berlin, the Jewish immigrant who fled Russian pogroms as a child, wrote “God Bless America,” and never stopped being grateful for the country that took him in.
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THE NEWS
The U.S. bombed Iran for the second straight night Wednesday, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warning, “If we need to negotiate with bombs, we will negotiate with bombs.” Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. would “hit them again hard” after Iran downed a U.S. Army Apache helicopter earlier this week. Iran’s military is promising “heavy responses.”
Inflation climbed to 4.2 percent in May—its highest point in more than three years—as war-driven energy costs ripple through the economy. Oil prices have surged about 35 percent since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February, with energy accounting for more than 60 percent of May’s overall price increase. Asked about the numbers, Trump told reporters: “When the war is over, it’s coming down.”
Eight pro-Palestinian activists with ties to the University of Michigan were federally indicted on charges that they plotted to pressure campus leaders into breaking ties with Israel, allegedly through “spray-painting threats, breaking windows, and throwing glass jars filled with noxious chemicals into family homes.” If convicted on felony counts, defendants could face years in prison.
Federal regulators took steps to legalize sports prediction markets nationwide, releasing a proposed framework that would allow platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket to offer bets on game outcomes, stats, and tournament results. Critics argue the move amounts to backdoor permission for sports gambling across the country, bypassing state and tribal laws.
Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at Barcelona’s Sagrada Família yesterday, and blessed its tallest spire on the 100th anniversary of its architect Antoni Gaudí’s death. The sprawling church was supposed to be completed this year, but construction has proven so complex that the end date has been pushed back to 2035.
When SpaceX goes public this week, more than 4,400 current and former employees are expected to become millionaires. While Musk may become the world’s first trillionaire, the windfall will extend to engineers, launch workers, and others who took stock as part of their pay.
Taiwan test-fired U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers into the strait separating it from China for the first time Wednesday, targeting waters where Chinese forces would have to cross in an invasion attempt. Trump has delayed approval of a $14 billion arms package for the island, calling it “a very good negotiating chip” in talks with Beijing.
One of platners main policy issues is to drastically cut military spending same for his two biggest supporters : ocasio and Sanders. Music to the ears of china Russia Iran
The Platner Ocasio Sanders ( POS) coalition that wanna be Obama2.0 Khanna( and all other 28 contenders) has hopped aboard ( or will hop aboard) with both feet. Only Fetterman may say no thanks .
On the Taiwan arms sale that was reported as delay by Trump
It is worse than a delay.. at the arms deal was already signed.
Trump is breaking an agreement with Taiwan and calling it a negotiation tactic
@apeximperialist on X