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Jay Solomon
Jay Solomon is the executive director of investigations at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University and a contributing writer at The Free Press.
Tags:
War
Immigration
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Deportations
State Department
Foreign Policy
Iran
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