WASHINGTON — Last month, Donald Trump sat at his desk in the Oval Office and personally edited the final draft of a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose government allegedly plotted to kill Trump last year.

Trump scratched out lines and phrases in a back-and-forth with aides over a missive that expressed his desire to hold direct talks with Tehran over its advancing nuclear program. The letter was then shared with diplomatic intermediaries from the United Arab Emirates, who ferried it to Tehran.

Trump’s overture to Khamenei, an 85-year-old Shi’ite cleric, also came with a warning, senior administration officials told The Free Press.