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Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
3m

“Robert H. Jackson was the last justice of the Supreme Court not to have finished law school. He grew up milking cows in upstate New York”

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Meanwhile, Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first justice who has never even heard of law school and she grew up milking slavery and civil rights hoaxes.

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Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
7m

“I spoke with a former pastor of St. Peter’s, who now lives in exile and advocates for the Iranian Christian community in the West, about why the regime sees Christianity as an existential threat”

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Did this former pastor look eerily similar to Lindsay Graham wearing sunglasses and a wig?

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