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Michelle Styles's avatar
Michelle Styles
5m

Because it is just happened -- Starmer has resigned as British Prime Minister.

If you want to see what a heckler's veto looks like, try listening to his speech -- the police allowed a known protestor to blast his music over the historic speech. People were prevented from listening.

It looks like it will be Andy Burnham as the next PM. Wes Streeting has backed him and it will probably a coronation rather than a leadership contest.

https://news.sky.com/story/politics-latest-burnham-starmer-labour-makerfield-by-election-12593360

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