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Inside the Reality TV Machine with Sophia Rivka Rossi
Suzy Weiss
42M
The ‘Hills’ producer, ‘Glee’ writer, and media entrepreneur joins Second Thought to share what really happens behind the camera.

From The Hills to Glee to the rise of girlboss media—Sophia Rivka Rossi has seen and shaped our culture from the inside out.

Today, she pulls back the curtain.

On this week’s episode of Second Thought, Sophia joins Suzy Weiss to unpack the machine behind reality TV, the secret sauce behind Ryan Murphy’s dominance, and what happens when you finally stop ou…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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