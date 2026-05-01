Inside the Reality TV Machine with Sophia Rivka Rossi

From The Hills to Glee to the rise of girlboss media—Sophia Rivka Rossi has seen and shaped our culture from the inside out.
Today, she pulls back the curtain.
On this week’s episode of Second Thought, Sophia joins Suzy Weiss to unpack the machine behind reality TV, the secret sauce behind Ryan Murphy’s dominance, and what happens when you finally stop ou…
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