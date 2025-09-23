It’s Tuesday, September 23. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Why Erika Kirk could be the first woman president. Why Tyler Cowen thinks the American economy is headed for rougher days. And what’s going on with Trump’s new H-1B policy?
But first: A look inside Israel’s version of the CIA.
What is Mossad? If you look online, you’ll read that it has been behind everything from tsunamis to floods to political assassinations of famous Americans.
I could think of no one better to answer that question—and to address the endless conspiracies that swirl around Israel’s version of the CIA—than Yossi Cohen. He is the former director of Mossad.
Mossad recruited Cohen when he was 22 years old—and then, after a lifetime of service operating in the shadows, Benjamin Netanyahu appointed him to lead the agency in 2016.
As Cohen writes in his gripping new book The Sword of Freedom—which we recently excerpted—he was “a ghost, never to be seen and unable to be heard. I was invisible. A breath of wind in human form.”
Cohen has operated under thousands of different identities in some of the most dangerous places for an Israeli in the world—and he has personally orchestrated some of the most daring operations in the country’s history.
In this conversation, he takes us into his world of shadows. He talks about spycraft, the operations he helped run, the war in Gaza, Palestinian statehood, Iran, Qatar, and Israel’s recent mind-boggling missions, like the pager attack on Hezbollah.
Cohen also says why he thinks intelligence failed on October 7, his relationship with Bibi today, and whether he is running for prime minister.
President Trump and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced yesterday that they believe acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, could contribute to the risk of autism in children. Other Western countries have not deemed the evidence for such a link conclusive.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to ABC tonight after the network suspended the show following Kimmel’s “ill-timed” comments about the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk, Disney, ABC’s parent company, announced in a statement. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” Disney said.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said “all options” are on the table for the U.S. to support Argentina through market volatility, calling the country “a systemically important U.S. ally.” After Argentine president Javier Milei’s party suffered a defeat in Buenos Aires elections earlier this month, the country’s currency and markets tumbled.
As the United Nations General Assembly gets underway this week, Americans still see the organization as necessary but ineffective, a new Gallup poll found. Sixty percent said they see the UN as necessary, down from 85 percent in 1997, and 63 percent said it is doing a poor job of solving global problems.
Saks Fifth Avenue’s parent company is in talks to sell 49 percent of the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman for $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. Several Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds are interested, and a deal could come as soon as early next year.
Companies are continuing to mandate a return to in-person work, but average office attendance has barely changed, The Wall Street Journal found. Companies are requiring 12 percent more time in the office compared to last year, but Americans still work from home about a quarter of the time, similar to 2023.
Thousands of people in Manila protested the government’s alleged embezzlement of flood relief funds, joining a wave of recent demonstrations responding to economic hardship across South and Southeast Asia. Greenpeace estimates as much as $17.6 billion of government funds for flood control may have been lost to corruption in the Philippines since 2023.
Chicago sanctioned a swim in the Chicago River for the first time since 1926. The river has been filled with industrial pollution and sewage, but cleanup efforts over many decades finally allowed 500 swimmers to race in a fundraiser for ALS research.
