With war raging in the Middle East, we want to bring you as many trusted voices on the news as we can. One such voice is the Israeli journalist Amit Segal. He writes a daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, which we’re pleased to publish in The Free Press.

It’s Monday, April 20, and according to Donald Trump, talks with Iran are scheduled to resume tomorrow, although the Islamic Republic has stated it will not send a delegation. Despite the posturing, a senior official confirmed to me that a six-point outline is currently under discussion between the United States and Iran.

The proposed framework includes: