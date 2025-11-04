“Hello, New York!”

That was all that New York governor Kathy Hochul had to say at last month’s “New York Is Not for Sale” rally in Forest Hills, Queens, to ignite fury from the 13,000 attendees there to cheer on Zohran Mamdani.

“Tax the rich! Tax the rich! Tax the rich!” the crowd yelled back at Hochul. One man near the back roared: “Nazi!” As the governor glanced down at the lectern, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie shuffled behind her, staring at his shoes.