Inside Spencer Pratt’s Viral Video Machine

With many Angelenos frustrated by the current state of their city, former reality star Spencer Pratt has become the unlikely voice for LA’s discontented. Running an upstart campaign for mayor of Los Angeles, Pratt has tapped into a nerve, inspiring a grassroots movement and filling Angelenos’ social media feed with fan-created AI content.

From animated music videos set to Latin beats to superhero videos featuring Pratt as the city’s savior, these creations are popping up faster than ever, and helped ensure his second-place finish in the primary.

But who’s behind all of this? Video reporter Austyn Jeffs spent a day with AI creator Alex Leibow, who has helped make Pratt’s campaign messaging go viral. Leibow originally moved to LA for a career in the traditional TV and film industry, but after his Pacific Palisades home burned down, he found himself pulled into politics by Pratt. Now he spends his days trying to help Pratt turn the city around.