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I’m Jewish. Can I Still Be a Democrat?
Rafaela Siewert
48M
Jewish Americans’ century-long marriage to the left is fracturing. What does that mean for Jews, and for the Democratic Party?
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Over the past several years, American Jews have watched as prejudice against their community has risen precipitously. In 2025, a string of violent events began to unfold: In April, someone tried to set fire to Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro’s home. In May, two young Israeli embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were gunned down by a …

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Antisemitism
Democrats

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