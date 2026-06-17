I’m Jewish. Can I Still Be a Democrat?

Over the past several years, American Jews have watched as prejudice against their community has risen precipitously. In 2025, a string of violent events began to unfold: In April, someone tried to set fire to Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro’s home. In May, two young Israeli embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were gunned down by a …
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