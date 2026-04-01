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Tags:
censorship
Free Speech
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Renee DiResta's avatar
Renee DiResta
3dEdited

Yeah this didn’t happen. Here’s my rebuttal in full.

https://reneediresta.substack.com/p/corrections-are-censorship-jacob

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AG's avatar
AG
3d

"The Chicago Bulls released guard Jaden Ivey from the team after he posted videos calling the NBA’s Pride Month celebrations “unrighteousness.”"

Wonder how long it'll take till America follows Finland's example.

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