It’s Wednesday, April 1. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Kat Rosenfield asks, should we judge age-gap relationships? Peter Savodnik on the Republicans leading the polls in the Golden State. Patrick McGee on 50 years of Apple. David Patrikarakos on the European officials siding with Trump on Iran. All that and much more.
But first: Is the age of censorship really over?
Someday, when the history of the early 21st century is written, a big part of the story will be about information. As rapidly advancing technology has reached into nearly every corner of our lives, control over knowledge and opinions has become one of the great issues of our age. Think content erased for violating the wrong set of beliefs, and people fired for posting the wrong kind of content.
These are issues we’ve covered extensively here at The Free Press, because they get at some of the values we treasure the most: truth, trust, freedom. These questions are also the focus of a new book by Jacob Siegel, The Information State, in which he argues that over the past decade, a powerful new kind of censorship took hold in American public life—then finally came to an end.
Or did it?
Just a day after the book’s publication, Siegel found himself in a surreal position. His book about censorship was subjected to the very dynamic he describes in its pages when a review of it was purged from the website of left-wing magazine The Baffler after a person mentioned in the text requested a correction. Read his full, firsthand account of this strange tale, and what it says about how we get our information in 2026.
Then, consider the case of Logan Levkoff, a sex education teacher at a private K–8 school in New York City for more than two decades—until two weeks ago, when she was fired for reposting Brianna Wu, a transgender woman. “I am a sex ed teacher with an excellent 21-year record,” she writes, “and I was targeted, scrutinized, and ultimately dismissed for daring to deviate from the mob.”
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THE NEWS
Golf legend Tiger Woods announced he is “stepping away for a period of time” to “work toward lasting recovery.” The announcement came days after the five-time Masters champion was charged with a misdemeanor DUI after he crashed his car in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday.
Gasoline surpassed an average of $4 a gallon in the U.S. on Tuesday as the war in the Middle East continues and the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively blocked, constricting global oil flows. The last time gasoline reached $4 a gallon was August 2022, months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A federal judge ordered the University of Pennsylvania to comply with a Trump administration subpoena seeking information on Jewish students, faculty, and campus groups, rejecting the school’s argument that the request violated constitutional rights and posed safety risks. The subpoena is part of an investigation into antisemitism at the university.
American journalist Shelly Kittleson was reportedly kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq, by unidentified individuals on Tuesday afternoon, the Iraqi interior ministry confirmed. Officials announced one arrest connected to the abduction, but have yet to locate Kittleson. Kittleson is a longtime war zone journalist based in Rome who has covered Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.
A federal judge blocked a Trump presidential directive to end federal funding for NPR and PBS, calling the order unlawful and unenforceable. “It is difficult to conceive of clearer evidence that a government action is targeted at viewpoints that the president does not like and seeks to squelch,” Judge Randolph Moss wrote.
The Chicago Bulls released guard Jaden Ivey from the team after he posted videos calling the NBA’s Pride Month celebrations “unrighteousness.” He also referred to Catholicism as a “false religion” during his long rant. He has previously spoken about his struggle with depression.
Yeah this didn’t happen. Here’s my rebuttal in full.
https://reneediresta.substack.com/p/corrections-are-censorship-jacob
"The Chicago Bulls released guard Jaden Ivey from the team after he posted videos calling the NBA’s Pride Month celebrations “unrighteousness.”"
Wonder how long it'll take till America follows Finland's example.