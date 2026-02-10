The Free Press
I Watched 14 Hours of Epstein Videos. Here’s What I Saw.
Tanya Lukyanova
9M
Newly released DOJ footage paints the most vivid picture yet of Jeffrey Epstein’s dark world.

On January 30, 2026, the Department of Justice released more than three million files related to Jeffrey Epstein. And buried within that are roughly 2,000 previously unpublished videos. But while they’re technically public, they are stored in a way that makes them very hard to find or browse.

To watch these videos, the public has two choices: download h…

Tanya Lukyanova
Tanya Lukyanova is a video journalist at The Free Press.
Jeffrey Epstein

