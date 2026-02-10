I Watched 14 Hours of Epstein Videos. Here’s What I Saw.

On January 30, 2026, the Department of Justice released more than three million files related to Jeffrey Epstein. And buried within that are roughly 2,000 previously unpublished videos. But while they’re technically public, they are stored in a way that makes them very hard to find or browse.
To watch these videos, the public has two choices: download h…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment