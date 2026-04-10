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Andrew Rodriguez
Andrew Rodriguez studied biology at Columbia, where he conducted biophysics research at the Zuckerman Institute. He has co-founded multiple companies and worked in venture capital at AngelList and Side Door Ventures. He is currently using AI to research his girlfriend’s brain tumor full time. You can follow his journey at andrewjrod.substack.com.
Tags:
Technology
Health
Artificial Intelligence
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