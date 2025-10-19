I Thought Climate Change Would End the World. I Was Wrong.
My worldview was built on apocalyptic models sprung from faulty assumptions.
Upgrade to Listen
I used to argue that if the world kept burning fossil fuels at current rates, catastrophe was virtually assured.
“The heating of the earth,” Michael Shellenberger and I wrote in our 2007 book, Break Through, “will cause the sea levels to rise and the Amazon to collapse and, according to scenarios commissioned by the Pentagon, will trigger a series of wars over the basic resources like food and water.”
I no longer believe this hyperbole.