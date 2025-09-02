It’s Tuesday, September 2. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Tyler Cowen takes a look under the hood of Trump’s economy. Agnes Callard explains why Taylor Swift just might be the Plato of our time. And River Page examines why the right can’t keep from stooping to the tactics of the left in the culture war.

But first: We should all be teaching our kids like Tolstoy.

Erik Hoel, a scientist, a dad, and the author of today’s delightful and shocking lead essay, believes there is a superior way to educate children. It is a method that worked for Marcus Aurelius, Ludwig Wittgenstein, Voltaire, Leo Tolstoy, Ada Lovelace, and even Karl Marx. And it’s a method that Hoel is now using with his own son. It’s been so successful that his 3-year-old can read. . . The Hobbit:

What is this magical methodology? And can it work for the rest of us?

Hoel says: Bring back aristocratic tutoring.

While Hoel’s son tears through chapter books, a new study found that the number of Americans who read for pleasure dropped an astonishing 40 percent from 2003 to 2023. And AI is supercharging that trend, given its ability to summarize War and Peace, and everything else you never got around to reading.

What happens to our society if no one reads? That’s the question Spencer Klavan tackles in his piece, “What Happens If No One Reads.”

Markets Say Relax. Trump Critics Say Panic. Who’s Right? Tyler Cowen Markets are bullish, AI is booming, and Nvidia is now worth more than Germany’s entire stock market—yet the dollar is sliding and U.S. debt has topped $37 trillion. Tyler Cowen cuts through the noise to show what the numbers really say about Trump’s economy: stronger than his critics would admit, but shakier than his supporters claim. Read full story

Is There Love After Marriage? Agnes Callard In her latest essay on marriage and its discontents, Free Press philosopher Agnes Callard asks whether the novel thrills of falling in love can truly survive the mortgage, the kids, and the kitchen-floor tears. Read it to find out why she thinks Taylor Swift may be the Plato of our generation—and why that prospect is both hilarious and uncomfortably likely. Read full story

Licking the Bag of the Culture War River Page Cracker Barrel has surrendered. After its new, cleaner logo was lambasted by conservatives for being “woke,” the old man and his barrel are back. But as the Old Country Store enters its second week of news coverage, River Page wonders if this hunt for hidden wokeness means the right now has stooped to the left’s 2020 obsession with sniffing out secret racism in everyone and everything. Read full story

Deal or No Deal? Hostage Families Divided Coleman Hughes Since Hamas’s brutal attacks on October 7, 2023, families of the Israeli hostages have led a relentless campaign to bring them home—but they haven’t always agreed on how to do it. Some call for negotiation and a ceasefire. Others demand “total victory” over Hamas. Today, Coleman hosts an urgent discussion with the families who have it all on the line. Read full story

