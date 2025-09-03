The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
15
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
RSL's avatar
RSL
just now

The reaction (not “outrage” which is a Democrat response) to Cracker Barrel changes were not just about the logo, but also about rejecting both its customer base, the look and feel of it’s restaurant, and the misguided pronouncements of its CEO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JN64's avatar
JN64
2m

I love that TheFP took the time to enlighten us about the happenings at Vogue!

Truly captivating reading!!!

I, for one, always love to read about insular, intellectually-inbred, circle-jerking nepos as they gush about the wives of various dictators around the world...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice