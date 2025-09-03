It’s Wednesday, September 3. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Jonathan Haidt joins The Free Press; the rise of low-tech parenting; the students choosing an AI-free education; how a Russian spy destroyed a beautiful mind; and more.

But first: The comedian thrown in a jail cell for his posts.

You may not know the name Graham Linehan. But you should. The Irish comedian and co-creator of the popular sitcoms Father Ted and The IT Crowd was long considered one of the most successful comedy writers in the United Kingdom.

Then he became one of Britain’s most outspoken critics of trans ideology. For taking a stand on that issue, Linehan has been the target of a relentless campaign by activists. He has been sued, repeatedly banned from X, and ostracized from the showbiz community. Linehan has said that accusations of transphobia have made it impossible for him to find work in Britain. Last year, he moved to the United States.

On Monday, Linehan was arrested by police at Heathrow Airport, tossed in a cell, then rushed to the hospital for dangerously high blood pressure. All of this for the crime of three X posts he wrote in April.

It’s the latest outrageous tale of Britain’s turn against free expression. Today we bring you Graham Linehan’s story, told from his hospital bed, and our editorial on why the sorry state of free speech in Britain matters to Americans too. In our third offering, Brendan O’Neill tells a related tale: He goes inside the UK’s working-class revolt against luxury beliefs.

Back to School: Jonathan Haidt, Low-Tech Parenting, and the Teens Rebelling Against AI

As kids across America return to the classroom, many of them will notice a big change: They’ll no longer be able to text or scroll TikTok at school. Nearly half of all U.S. states have instituted school smartphone bans. There are a lot of causes for this change. But for our money, the biggest reason is Jonathan Haidt. His hugely consequential book, The Anxious Generation, changed the conversation about phones and kids. Politico agrees. His book “has prompted an unlikely bipartisan revolution,” wrote their columnist Jonathan Martin yesterday.

Well, in case you missed it, we’re thrilled that Jonathan is joining The Free Press as a contributor. For more on that news, including details of an upcoming event with him in New York, click here. Today, two back-to-school stories on the revolt against technology in parenting and education.

The Rise of Low-Tech Parenting Kara Kennedy Kara Kennedy was born in 1998—young enough to have grown up with the internet, but old enough to remember life without it. Kara says that when she watches kids today, who will scroll before they speak, she “feels something like grief.” But Kennedy, now the Gen-Z mom of a 10-month old, discovered a cottage industry of nostalgic, low-tech toys designed to be slower and simpler. Read her piece on the unplugged parents and the analog devices taking over toy shops nationwide. Read full story

The Teenagers Resisting the AI Takeover Maya Sulkin While some parents are beginning to ditch tech in rearing their kids, some students are doing the same—by turning their backs on AI. Maya Sulkin spoke to the students choosing not to outsource their education to chatbots, and instead learning the hard way. “These holdouts,” Maya writes, “are surrounded by classmates who snap photos of their exams and upload them into ChatGPT to try to achieve a perfect score.” The anti-AI renegades know that their peers might get better grades and better jobs. And yet, they’re committed to keeping “their humanity intact” by avoiding ChatGPT. Read full story

On Breaking History: The Original Russiagate

This week, Breaking History dives into a century-old mind game: Russia’s information war against America. More specifically, how it keeps driving us crazy. From Soviet spycraft to this summer’s Russiagate revelations, the story is often familiar: a kernel of truth is buried in lies.

Eli Lake looks back at the haunted mind of James Jesus Angleton, the CIA’s original paranoia prophet. He spent his life chasing Russian ghosts, and what he saw and what he feared still echoes through Washington today. Listen to the episode by clicking the link, or follow wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen How a Russian Spy Destroyed a Beautiful Mind

President Trump speaks in the Oval Office on, Tuesday, September 2, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein via AP Photo)

The U.S. military struck a Venezuelan drug vessel in the south Caribbean yesterday, according to an announcement made by President Trump during an Oval Office address. The vessel was suspected to be operated by narco-terrorist group Tren de Aragua. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later confirmed the strike, which came after an August directive from Trump to target drug cartels.

A landslide wiped out an entire village in western Sudan’s Darfur region on Sunday, killing an estimated 1,000 people. “The scale and magnitude of the disaster are immense and defy description,” said Abdel-Wahid Nour, the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army.

Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa announced that she would retire from the Senate at the end of her current term. Ernst is the second GOP senator choosing to retire rather than seek reelection, joining Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina as Republicans try to hold on to their slim majority.

New York City Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, 78, also announced Monday that he will not seek reelection next year, citing a need for “generational change.” Nadler, first elected in 1992, is the longest-serving New Yorker in Congress. He was facing a primary challenge from 26-year-old activist Liam Elkind.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans believe it’s no longer true that “if you work hard, you will get ahead,” according to a new Wall Street Journal poll. Respondents cited difficulties in purchasing a home and general economic fragility as contributors to their lack of faith in the American dream. The poll also found that only 25 percent of Americans—a record low—feel that they have a good chance of improving their standard of living.