It’s Wednesday, September 3. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Jonathan Haidt joins The Free Press; the rise of low-tech parenting; the students choosing an AI-free education; how a Russian spy destroyed a beautiful mind; and more.
But first: The comedian thrown in a jail cell for his posts.
You may not know the name Graham Linehan. But you should. The Irish comedian and co-creator of the popular sitcoms Father Ted and The IT Crowd was long considered one of the most successful comedy writers in the United Kingdom.
Then he became one of Britain’s most outspoken critics of trans ideology. For taking a stand on that issue, Linehan has been the target of a relentless campaign by activists. He has been sued, repeatedly banned from X, and ostracized from the showbiz community. Linehan has said that accusations of transphobia have made it impossible for him to find work in Britain. Last year, he moved to the United States.
On Monday, Linehan was arrested by police at Heathrow Airport, tossed in a cell, then rushed to the hospital for dangerously high blood pressure. All of this for the crime of three X posts he wrote in April.
It’s the latest outrageous tale of Britain’s turn against free expression. Today we bring you Graham Linehan’s story, told from his hospital bed, and our editorial on why the sorry state of free speech in Britain matters to Americans too. In our third offering, Brendan O’Neill tells a related tale: He goes inside the UK’s working-class revolt against luxury beliefs.
Back to School: Jonathan Haidt, Low-Tech Parenting, and the Teens Rebelling Against AI
As kids across America return to the classroom, many of them will notice a big change: They’ll no longer be able to text or scroll TikTok at school. Nearly half of all U.S. states have instituted school smartphone bans. There are a lot of causes for this change. But for our money, the biggest reason is Jonathan Haidt. His hugely consequential book, The Anxious Generation, changed the conversation about phones and kids. Politico agrees. His book “has prompted an unlikely bipartisan revolution,” wrote their columnist Jonathan Martin yesterday.
Well, in case you missed it, we’re thrilled that Jonathan is joining The Free Press as a contributor. For more on that news, including details of an upcoming event with him in New York, click here. Today, two back-to-school stories on the revolt against technology in parenting and education.
On Breaking History: The Original Russiagate
This week, Breaking History dives into a century-old mind game: Russia’s information war against America. More specifically, how it keeps driving us crazy. From Soviet spycraft to this summer’s Russiagate revelations, the story is often familiar: a kernel of truth is buried in lies.
Eli Lake looks back at the haunted mind of James Jesus Angleton, the CIA’s original paranoia prophet. He spent his life chasing Russian ghosts, and what he saw and what he feared still echoes through Washington today. Listen to the episode by clicking the link, or follow wherever you get your podcasts.
The U.S. military struck a Venezuelan drug vessel in the south Caribbean yesterday, according to an announcement made by President Trump during an Oval Office address. The vessel was suspected to be operated by narco-terrorist group Tren de Aragua. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later confirmed the strike, which came after an August directive from Trump to target drug cartels.
A landslide wiped out an entire village in western Sudan’s Darfur region on Sunday, killing an estimated 1,000 people. “The scale and magnitude of the disaster are immense and defy description,” said Abdel-Wahid Nour, the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army.
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa announced that she would retire from the Senate at the end of her current term. Ernst is the second GOP senator choosing to retire rather than seek reelection, joining Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina as Republicans try to hold on to their slim majority.
New York City Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, 78, also announced Monday that he will not seek reelection next year, citing a need for “generational change.” Nadler, first elected in 1992, is the longest-serving New Yorker in Congress. He was facing a primary challenge from 26-year-old activist Liam Elkind.
Nearly 70 percent of Americans believe it’s no longer true that “if you work hard, you will get ahead,” according to a new Wall Street Journal poll. Respondents cited difficulties in purchasing a home and general economic fragility as contributors to their lack of faith in the American dream. The poll also found that only 25 percent of Americans—a record low—feel that they have a good chance of improving their standard of living.
Kraft Heinz announced yesterday that it will split into two public companies, citing “the complexity of our current structure.” One company will focus on faster-growing categories such as sauces and shelf-stable meals, while the other will focus on slower-growth grocery brands.
The Trump administration is moving the headquarters of U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama, home of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Trump said the decision was in part because Colorado has all-mail elections, which means the state has “automatically crooked elections.” Defense contractors in Huntsville, including L3Harris and Lockheed Martin, have long lobbied for the move.
Anna Wintour has chosen Chloe Malle, 39, to replace her as the editor of Vogue, the magazine announced yesterday. Malle, who ran Vogue’s website, is the magazine’s first new editor in 37 years and is a self-described “proud nepo baby.” Daughter of director Louis Malle and actor Candice Bergen, Malle said that “Vogue has already shaped who I am; now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue.”
George Raveling, Hall of Fame basketball coach who mentored Michael Jordan, died yesterday at 88. Raveling was born into segregated Washington D.C., losing both of his parents by the time he was 13. Despite having been dealt this hand in life, he went on to become one of the most revered figures in basketball history. Bari had the chance to sit down with him last May. Listen to their conversation here and read his piece for The Free Press, “He Helped Michael Jordan Win—and He Can Help You, Too.”
