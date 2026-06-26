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RoseMarie Terenzio
RoseMarie Terenzio is a former Chief of Staff to John F. Kennedy Jr. and the New York Times bestselling author of Fairy Tale Interrupted and JFK, Jr: An Intimate Oral Biography.
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