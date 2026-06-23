The Free Press
See Inside Our First Supper Club
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad is an Iranian American journalist, women’s rights campaigner, and founder of My Stealthy Freedom and United Against Gender Apartheid. She is the co-founder of World Liberty Congress and the author of The Wind in My Hair.
Tags:
Women
Iran
Music
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice