The Free Press
Celebrate "America at 250" In Style
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
Technology
Artificial Intelligence
Make a comment
Comments
1
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Country Mouse's avatar
Country Mouse
2h

Forty years ago when we were dating, I saw my now-husband walking towards me on the beach and gasped out loud because I thought he was naked; I wondered what kind of perv I’d gotten involved with. He wasn’t, and I was able to explain to him why a flesh-colored swimsuit is a bad idea. Looking at the photo at the head of this article I thought the woman was vacuuming topless for the same reason, though, now that I consider it, I bet that’s nice and cool.

Reply
Share

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice