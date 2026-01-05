How to Live Your Healthiest Life in 2026

It’s the start of a new year, which means many of us—myself included—are taking a hard look at our health and thinking about how to live better.
But the moment you go online, you’re bombarded with health advice that’s contradictory, confusing, unrealistic, or just simply wrong. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. Americans are far less healthy than people…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment