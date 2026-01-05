The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
How to Live Your Healthiest Life in 2026
Rafaela Siewert
1HR 17M
Six simple things you can do to improve your health right now.

It’s the start of a new year, which means many of us—myself included—are taking a hard look at our health and thinking about how to live better.

But the moment you go online, you’re bombarded with health advice that’s contradictory, confusing, unrealistic, or just simply wrong. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. Americans are far less healthy than people…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Health
Science
wellness

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice