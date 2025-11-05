The Free Press
How Thomas Sowell Transformed Coleman Hughes
Shilo Brooks
58M
And how Sowell’s best book explains what drives our political divides.

Why do we believe what we believe? And how do those beliefs shape our politics?

Thomas Sowell, one of the world’s most influential economists and social philosophers, set out to answer this question in his 1987 book, A Conflict of Visions. In it, he traces the underlying logic behind all modern political divides—why it is that knowing someone’s position …

Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
Tags:
Books
Education
Philosophy
Economics

