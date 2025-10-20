How could Buckingham Palace somehow signal to the public that the priapic dunce Prince Andrew is even more deplorable than was previously thought? That was the creative task King Charles faced last week, after the release of a mortifyingly chummy email from Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein (“We’re in this together. . . .We’ll play some more soon!!!”) in 2011 that proved Andrew’s well-creased pants were on fire when he asserted in the calamitous Emily Maitlis BBC interview that he had “honorably” cut off contact with the convicted pedophile in 2010.

The release this week of a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, the former Epstein sex slave who said she was trafficked to Andrew when she was 17, promised to make this hot mess even hotter. Throw in yet another incident of bad judgment in his eager meetings with an alleged Chinese spymaster and it’s clear Andrew requires the equivalent of house arrest without the anklet.