It’s Monday, June 29. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Mene Ukueberuwa reveals what Americans really think about racial progress, DEI, and fairness in America. Rod Dreher bids Hungary farewell. Joshi Herrmann explains why Britain’s new prime minister may be even blander than its last. And much more.
But first: The triumph of anti-Israel Democrats.
On Friday evening, California state senator and Democratic congressional candidate Scott Wiener was on his way to a trans-led Pride Shabbat service in San Francisco—an event he’s attended for 22 years. On his way in, protesters surrounded him, screaming: “We fucking hate you.” “You do not belong here.” And: “You stopped being queer the moment you started supporting Israel, you piece of shit.” Wiener is a Jewish gay man. He left the event, fearing that staying could endanger him or his staff.
One would struggle to honestly describe Wiener as an Israel supporter. He has accused the Jewish state of genocide in Gaza, and called for a ban on U.S. military aid to the country.
It’s a stark example of something increasingly difficult to deny on parts of the left: No matter who you are, how you identify, or what causes you’ve championed, if you don’t entirely fall in line with a hard-line anti-Israel stance, you risk being ostracized. And in Wiener’s case, it’s hard not to conclude that the fact he is Jewish is part of the reason he was targeted.
The incident is also the latest indicator of a democratic socialist wing of the party emboldened and aggressive in its efforts to bring the rest of the party to heel.
The confrontation in San Francisco came days after the triumph of three Zohran Mamdani– and DSA-endorsed democratic socialists, all staunchly anti-Israel, in congressional primaries in New York City. In the coming weeks, two more Democratic candidates, every bit as radical and anti-Israel, are running in primaries in Colorado on Tuesday and in Michigan on August 4. Congressional candidate Milat Kiros is five points ahead in Colorado. Abdul El-Sayed, running for Senate, is the current favorite in Michigan.
Take all this together and it feels like something that has been bubbling up for a while is suddenly spilling over.
How did we get to this explosive, unpredictable moment?
Commentary editor John Podhoretz answers that question for us this morning.
If you’ve wondered how it is that a progressive San Francisco lawmaker who has accused Israel of genocide could be harassed for being pro-Israel, or how a congressman in New York—still the most populous Jewish city on Earth—can get ousted for supporting Israel by Democratic Party voters, John’s essay will help you make sense of it all.
—The Editors
Great Americans
Today’s great American is Stephen Sondheim, the man who reinvented the Broadway musical with shows that were psychologically complex, musically original and, more often than not, profound. And also, argues Scott Wheeler, funny. “Throughout his musicals,” Wheeler writes, “Sondheim used comedy to lay bare our ambivalence, rationalization, self-justification, and general cluelessness.”
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More and more, I cannot think otherwise than what's driving anti-israel violence and abuse is demonic in origin and sustenance. Haman, Antiochus Epiphanes, and their brothers are alive and well.
Congrats to Bill Maher. I love his show even though I don't always agree with him. Considering right after 9/11 I wanted to hang him in effigy for what he said calling the US cowards for using bombs to fight al Qaeda, today he is one of the few people on the left who actually has their head on straight. He is fighting for the US Constitution and against Jew-hate.
Meanwhile, the DNC is embracing the rabid Jew-haters of the DSA, also realize the DSA thinks the US had 9/11 coming. Think about that. Whether you care about Jew- hatred or not (which if you don't means you are reprehensible), a major political party is embracing candidates who think that the murder of 3000 US citizens because they are US citizens was a good thing. The DSA supports al Qaeda's attack on NYC and the Pentagon.
The DNC is run by gutless useless bottom feeders. I hope the democratic party implodes.