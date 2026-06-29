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Tags:
Antisemitism
Democrats
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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
9m

More and more, I cannot think otherwise than what's driving anti-israel violence and abuse is demonic in origin and sustenance. Haman, Antiochus Epiphanes, and their brothers are alive and well.

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
26m

Congrats to Bill Maher. I love his show even though I don't always agree with him. Considering right after 9/11 I wanted to hang him in effigy for what he said calling the US cowards for using bombs to fight al Qaeda, today he is one of the few people on the left who actually has their head on straight. He is fighting for the US Constitution and against Jew-hate.

Meanwhile, the DNC is embracing the rabid Jew-haters of the DSA, also realize the DSA thinks the US had 9/11 coming. Think about that. Whether you care about Jew- hatred or not (which if you don't means you are reprehensible), a major political party is embracing candidates who think that the murder of 3000 US citizens because they are US citizens was a good thing. The DSA supports al Qaeda's attack on NYC and the Pentagon.

The DNC is run by gutless useless bottom feeders. I hope the democratic party implodes.

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