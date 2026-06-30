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Breaking History
How the Democratic Socialists Conquered New York City
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How the Democratic Socialists Conquered New York City
Eli Lake
59M
Journalist Harry Siegel joins Eli Lake to trace how how the DSA’s far-left hard-liners and barista sociology majors took over the Democratic Party in America’s biggest city.
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Something shifted in New York City politics this month, and it didn’t just happen overnight. When Zohran Mamdani’s allies swept three congressional primaries, the temptation was to chalk it up to a perfect storm of anti-establishment anger and Mamdani’s considerable personal charisma. Harry Siegel, one of the canniest observers of New York City politics…

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Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
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