How the Democratic Socialists Conquered New York City

Something shifted in New York City politics this month, and it didn’t just happen overnight. When Zohran Mamdani’s allies swept three congressional primaries, the temptation was to chalk it up to a perfect storm of anti-establishment anger and Mamdani’s considerable personal charisma. Harry Siegel, one of the canniest observers of New York City politics…
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